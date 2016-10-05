Columbus Council directed Isaiah Hugley to give pay raises administratively, email suggests

At least one member of Columbus Council is questioning whether the controversial pay raises recently given to top city executives and then rescinded were given legally, as prescribed by the city charter.
Section 4-102 (6) of the city charter states: “All appointive officers and directors of departments shall receive such compensation as prescribed by ordinance of the Council.” And At-Large Councilor Judy Thomas thinks that makes the raises illegal.
City Attorney Clifton Fay said the action taken was “perfectly legal.” The funds for the raises came from each affected department budget, so no change in the overall budget was necessary. That would have required a budget amendment ordinance from council.
“Council was administering budgeted funds that were in the FY17 budget,” Fay said.
Thomas conceded that Fay is an attorney and she is not.
“But that’s not the way I read the charter,” Thomas said. “The charter is very clear.”
What is not clear is whether council directed City Manager Isaiah Hugley to implement the raises administratively, as an email to councilors suggests. According to an email obtained under the Georgia Open Records Act, Hugley reminded councilors that they suggested he handle the raises.
The email was forwarded on Sept. 26 to Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and members of Columbus Council by Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin from Hugley, who was out of town.
The email begins by explaining that its purpose was to make the mayor and council aware of an open records request from the Ledger-Enquirer, seeking information on recent salary hikes given to city department directors. It continues:
“You may recall at the August 9, 2016 executive session when I presented Holli Browder as my recommendation for the position of director of parks and recreation at a salary of $88,464.27, it triggered questions from some councilors regarding some tenured directors at salaries lower than $88,464.27 (i.e. Nancy Boren, Howard Pendleton, Betty Middleton, etc.). It was suggested that I handle the matter administratively relative to bringing their pay to the minimum of the new hires.”
The email cites an attached chart that was provided to the newspaper. It informs councilors that the pay hikes had been implemented on Sept. 10 and that they “will be absorbed within each department with no increase in the bottom line of those departments, nor going forward, as a result of the salary adjustment.”
The email closes by saying that Tomlinson was involved in granting the raises to “public safety and executive management personnel.”
Asked about Hugley’s contention in the email that he was told to handle the matter, Thomas said, “I do believe he thinks that is what happened. But I had every belief that he would bring it back to us before it was implemented. It obviously wasn’t clear to him.”
The salary increase issue arose during an Aug. 9 executive session at which councilors and the administration discussed salaries for new director hires, which were putting them above several veteran directors, according to the email. At that meeting, councilors apparently directed Hugley to handle the situation administratively.
But because raising several salaries caused further “alignment” problems, more salaries had to be raised, causing what Mayor Teresa Tomlinson called a “domino effect.” After the Ledger-Enquirer asked for a list of the salary increases, the administration emailed them to councilors on Sept. 26, causing one councilor to suggest another executive session the next day. It was during that executive session that the decision to rescind the raises apparently was made.
Attached to the email was a list of department directors, 11 of whom received raises ranging from 2.5 percent to 22 percent, from about $2,000 to almost $16,000 a year. Not attached, because it was not included in the original open records request, was a list of five executive managers, including Goodwin and Hugley, who received raises ranging from about 7.5 percent to almost 19 percent, from about $8,700 to $14,700. That list apparently was provided to council at the next day’s executive session.
At that session, the decision was made to rescind the raises and delay deciding on them until the budget process for Fiscal 2018 begins next year.
Some of the other highest increases that were granted and rescinded were in the executive management suite. Hugley’s salary jumped from $141,423 to $156,105. The salaries for City Attorney Clifton Fay, Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge and Goodwin went from $113,242 to $121,949. Internal Auditor John Redmond’s salary went from $78,189 to $92,943.
Among the directors, Elections and Registration Director Nancy Boren received the largest hike, from $72,607 to $88,464, a 22 percent jump. At the other end of the spectrum, IT Director Forrest Toelle got the smallest increase, a 2.5 percent hike from $90,676 to $92,943. Other raises were:
▪ Police Chief Ricky Boren, from $107,220 to $112,414
▪ Fire Chief Jeff Meyer, from $103,266 to $108,210
▪ Prison Warden Dwight Hamrick, from $86,904 to $96,064
▪ Engineering Director Donna Newman, from $97,648 to $102,591
▪ Public Works Director Pat Biegler, from $90,676 to $95,266
▪ HR Director Reather Hollowell, from $88,464 to $92,943
▪ Planning Director Rick Jones, from $88,464 to $92,943
▪ Tax Assessor Betty Middleton, from $82,148 to $92,943
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570
