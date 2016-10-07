Man dies at hospital after being found wounded on Shelton Mill Road in Auburn

A 28-year-old man who was possibly the victim of a hit-and-run wreck on Shelton Mill Road in Auburn died Thursday night at Columbus Midtown Medical Center, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed.
A passing motorist spotted the man, whose identity officials are still working to confirm, lying beside Shelton Mill Road around 8:54 p.m. Thursday. Officials responded to the scene in the 600 block, where they found the victim wounded.
Harris said he went into cardiac arrest in route to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m. of traumatic injuries. His body was transported to the Alabama Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
“If it trues out to be a true hit-and-run, it’ll probably be blunt-force injuries,” Harris said. “There are just a lot of unanswered questions.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments