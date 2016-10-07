Local

October 7, 2016 11:07 AM

Columbus police: Missing 19-year-old found safe

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

An alert issued for a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Columbus was canceled Thursday night after the teen was found safe and returned to his family, according to Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit.

At the time of his disappearance, Emmanuel Queen was last seen Monday near 1215 Second Ave. His family was concerned for his safety.

Police said it was concerned resident who spotted Queen at an unspecified location after authorities issued a missing persons alert around 5:16 p.m. Thursday.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

