Painter preps field for annual football classic

Kelvin "K.T." Thomas, along with Jimmy "Pie" Jackson and Henry Buck have been working this week marking the field at A.J. McClung memorial Stadium in Columbus to prepare it for this this weekend's game between Tuskegee and Morehouse. Thomas said they began measuring to get dimensions Monday, began painting the field on Thursday and were putting the finishing touches on the field Friday. Thomas's company, named Colors on Grass, also does this type of work for other games such as the upcoming Fountain City Classic between Albany State and Fort Valley State.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Professor: "It's a pretty cool feeling" to receive patent for "the system"

A team of Columbus State University researchers in the TSYS School of Computer Science developed software that produced a new tool for training military and emergency personnel to make good decisions. It’s called the Cognitive Map-based Tactical Decision Support System. The official patent name is CMDST (Cognitive Map-based Decision Simulation for Training).

New houses bring purrs and meows from furry residents

Brookstone teacher Becky Kenimer and her seventh grade STEM class delivered five "cat houses" to PAWS Humane Friday morning. The Students, working in teams of two, began by researching the types of structures cats enjoy. Next, they designed the houses, sketched pictures based on their plans, decided the best materials needed to build their projects, and searched Brookstone's campus for cardboard and other recyclable material before building the houses.

Who can eat more chicken? Brookstone, or Pacelli?

Brookstone and Pacelli battled on the gridiron Friday night for the Broocelli Jug. There were, however, other bragging rights on the line. During the week leading up to Friday's game, both schools were battling to win Chick-fil-A's Pacelli vs. Brookstone Spirit Week Contest! Who won? Brookstone won. Watch the video to see the winning school's reaction when it was announced during the first half.

