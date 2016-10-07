Councilor denies giving city manager directive to implement raises

In an Aug. 9 Columbus Council executive session, during a discussion of possible executive salary increases, at least one councilor told City Manager Isaiah Hugley, “I want you to handle it.”
But Councilor Judy Thomas said she did not intend her directive to mean for Hugley to go and give the raises, and certainly not as many as were given.
“As one of the councilors who said ‘handle it’ or ‘do it,’ I can tell you what I was talking about was looking at the three directors that we had been discussing,” Thomas said. “It did not include any of the other directors.”
Thomas also said she expected Hugley to return to council with a proposal of how the raises would be implemented, not with a list of raises that had already been given.
“He has always come back to us, particularly on something of this degree,” Thomas said. “When I said ‘handle it,’ I meant to figure it out, figure out how he was going to do it and then come back to us with that.”
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who presided over the session, said she could understand Thomas’ interpretation of the events, but defended Hugley’s interpretation. There were many more names than just the three most prominent in the discussion, she said.
“I can certainly understand and appreciate all kinds of interpretations,” Tomlinson said. “But I would say it’s unquestionable that multiple people were being talked about, as the minutes (of the meeting) expressly reveal.”
While Thomas did say “handle it,” the preceding conversations, reported in the official minutes of the executive session, do mention Hugley bringing back a proposal for suggested increases. Other parts of the conversation, which took place without public scrutiny, suggest they did not want “attention.”
In the executive session, councilors and the administration discussed increasing directors’ salaries. What happened was a package of controversial and short-lived pay hikes ranging from 2.5 percent to 22 percent were given to 16 of the city’s top directors and executive managers, including Hugley himself. After the Ledger-Enquirer filed an Open Records request for directors’ FY16 and FY 17 salaries, Hugley sent an email to councilors listing the pay hikes.
At a subsequent council meeting, also in executive session, councilors rescinded the raises and told the administration if they wanted to bring them back to council, it should be in through the normal budget process next year.
During the Aug. 9 session, councilors and the administration were considering Holli Browder as the new Parks and Recreation director when the issue of salary came up. Hugley was proposing paying Browder about $88,400, which he said was the new base starting salary for department directors. The city already had hired four new directors this year and had brought them all in at that salary.
That started the discussion about some other veteran directors who make less than the new base pay.
“It seems like across the board you are trying to get all of your directors and everybody on the same level, and if I just propose this while we are here … if there is anybody out there that needs to be brought in line … and we need to have that discussion,” said Councilor Glenn Davis, according to minutes of the session. “It’s the right thing to do, if that’s where we are going … it’s getting to the point that I feel like there might be one or two people that’s left out.”
“I think Nancy Boren is one of them,” Tomlinson said.
“I have talked to Nancy and we are going to work on that,” Hugley said. “I have told her that.”
“Is she the only one?” Councilor Judy Thomas asked.
“There are two positions; it’s actually Nancy and Howard Pendleton (director of workforce investment),” Hugley said.
Boren and Pendleton were two of the 16 who subsequently received the short-lived raises.
“Then why don’t you bring those two up then,” asked Councilor Evelyn Turner-Pugh.
“Well, no … and we will,” Hugley said. “I told Nancy that we will … I have had a conversation with her … and we will.”
“Let’s do it,” Councilor Judy Thomas said. “Do it.”
Subsequently, Hugley told councilors that there would be others whose pay would need to be “adjusted.”
“Now … and I have told the mayor this and I told Councilor Davis this, there are a few others, and I used names … The city attorney needs to be paid more, the deputy city managers (Pam Hodge and Lisa Goodwin) need to be paid more, but when we have that conversation I don’t want to talk to other department heads because they will be where they need to be,” Hugley said.
Hugley then appeared to suggest that public scrutiny of the raises might cause problems.
“I have said clearly to the mayor and Councilor Davis that there … and they know because we have had the conversation, I wanted to do it without a lot of …”
“Attention?” asked Councilor Gary Allen.
“Yes … and lower morale,” Hugley answered.
A subsequent exchange suggests that council expected Hugley to come back with a proposal of who should be paid what at a future meeting.
“Well, get that to us,” Tomlinson said.
“Schedule it … so we can get them,” Thomas said.
“You can bring back a recommendation. Get with Reather (Hollowell, human resources director) and Pam (Hodge) on how to deal with all of this, and just make sure that it is in a chart so that council knows which is which,” Tomlinson said.
“Get it all tied up in a bow, so that council can choose what they want to do,” Tomlinson said.
“Check and make sure there is nobody that we are leaving out,” Tomlinson said.
“I can,” Hugley answered.
“And get back a briefing on the different classifications,” Tomlinson said.
“Once we start putting in on the (Council) agenda, then we are going to have a problem … that’s all I am going to say,” Hugley said. “You might want to just let me handle it.”
“I want you to handle it,” Thomas said. “Go ahead.”
“OK, I will handle it,” Hugley answered.
Tomlinson pointed out that in several places in the minutes she is the one suggesting bringing the proposals back to council, but that councilors then “revert back to wanting the city manager to handle it.”
“The ultimate suggestion was done by the HR director in a professional manner based on her information,” Tomlinson said. “Best practices would have been to come back and report, and that’s what I kept requesting.”
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments