Thousands fill streets downtown and at Civic Center parking lot for classic parade and tailgating

More than three decades after attending Tuskegee University, Frank Wright is still attending parades in downtown Columbus and watching the football classic.
Wright of Columbus joined thousands of supporters as marching bands from Tuskegee University and Morehouse College crossed the 13th
Street Bridge in Phenix City and moved down Broadway in Columbus. The Classic Parade was one of the key events Saturday before the 81st annual Football Classic at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadiun.
Wright finished his degree at Troy University closer to home but he thinks fondly of his time at Tuskegee. “I like the educational experience,” he said. Class sizes are small, professors are engaged with the students and classroom environment is conducive to learning. You kind of get to know everybody.
Paul Harris of Columbus said he has been attending the parade for about 40 years after growing up on Fifth Avenue and Eighth Street. “When it comes to Tuskegee and Morehouse, I love the Tuskegee band,” he said.
Harris has been to many games between the two colleges but wasn’t planning to attend this one. “That $20, I can do something else with that,” he said. “I have been to some over 40 plus years.”
Kaeannalyn Hoyt, 19, was downtown ta watch her sister dance with the G.W. Carver High School marching band. “I will continue to support Carver,” said Hoyt, a 2015 graduate of the Columbus school on Eighth Street.
In the east parking lot at the Columbus Civic Center, rhythm and blues music was loud as venders sold music, t-shirts and grilled turkey legs.
The Rev. William Carver Lennard and his wife Anita were sitting near Columbus Ice Rink to hear member of the Tuskegee band practice. The students are led by the Lennards son, John Q. Lennard, who attended Florida A&M University and once played with the Ohio Players. “He loves music,” the father said. “He plays saxophone as his major instrument.”
Anita said her son has students playing music from Michael Jackson. “Somebody said if you are a Michael Jackson fan, that is what you going to enjoy,” she said.
The Lennards of Tuskegee said they’ve been supporting the football classic since about 1965 and only missed a few contests between the two schools. “We might have missed a few cause we were in and out of Ohio for a while,” Anita said.
William said his son has experienced some success since taking over the band at Tuskegee. In his second year, the son competed against his old school a week ago and won. “It was not a contest,” he said. “They had the numbers but we had the show.”
While the band practiced before the game, comedian Mike Bend attracted a crowd while making pitches for his live show at Columbus State University on Oct. 29. “It’s very funny,” he said. “It’s like Tyler Perry. I’m going to take you back home and my character is going to make you fell like back home.”
When Susie Johnson, 75, of Columbus goes to the classic, she said it doesn’t matter who wins the contest. “It’s a lot of fun to watch the game,” she said. “ I like them all . Which ever one wins, they just win.”
