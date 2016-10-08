This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer

1. Autistic player scores touchdown the week after being bullied: After exchanging emails, the coaches agreed on a secret plan. They divulged it to only the game’s officials, who approved the untimed and unofficial play. Nobody got in Central freshman Sean Campbell’s way until he crossed the goal line
2. Top city execs get raises as large as $15K a year, then lose them: The raises, given to many of the city’s department directors and executive managers around Sept. 9, were as high as almost $16,000 a year, or 22 percent, in a year when the rank and file received a 2 percent cost of living adjustment that in some cases didn’t cover the increased cost of health insurance.
3. DJ Roonie G to launch food, entertainment complex in north Columbus: Roonie G plans to open the nearly 13,000-square-foot entertainment zone, to be called The Tavern Grill & Bar and The Sound Factory, within the next month or so at 6298 Veterans Parkway, with the help of longtime friend and managing partner Alan Bean.
4. Rescue team from Columbus deployed for Hurricane Matthew: Highly trained personnel from Columbus Fire & Emergency Medical Services and other regional agencies are deploying to the Georgia coast as Hurricane Matthew barrels toward the Atlantic coast. The firefighters have been training for years to deal with catastrophic emergencies.
5. Man arrested after abandoning stolen car on railroad bridge: Sgt. Art Sheldon with the Columbus Police Department Patrol Division said officials were called to the scene around midnight Tuesday after they learned a vehicle was parked on the train trestle bridge near the Dillingham Street Bridge.
