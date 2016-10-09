Columbus police investigating child cruelty case

Columbus police were dispatched to Martin Army Hospital on Saturday concerning a child that had been abused, according to a police report.
The incident occurred Friday between 6-7:30 p.m. on Elm Drive, according to the report.
Police were dispatched to the hospital emergency room, located on Fort Benning, at 1:57 p.m. Saturday in reference to the child cruelty and battery case.
No other information was available. The case remains under investigation.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
