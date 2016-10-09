Local

October 9, 2016 12:30 PM

Columbus police investigating child cruelty case

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police were dispatched to Martin Army Hospital on Saturday concerning a child that had been abused, according to a police report.

The incident occurred Friday between 6-7:30 p.m. on Elm Drive, according to the report.

Police were dispatched to the hospital emergency room, located on Fort Benning, at 1:57 p.m. Saturday in reference to the child cruelty and battery case.

No other information was available. The case remains under investigation.

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

