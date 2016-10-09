Spotted at the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic tailgating party Saturday afternoon

Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Tuskegee Morehouse tailgating party Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com