Pedestrian dies after crash on Victory Drive

A pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle on Saturday and later died of blunt force trauma.
Joseph Allen Roseboro, 61 of Columbus, was crossing the road when he was hit by a motorcyclist on Victory Dr. at Lumpkin Blvd. Roseboro was not crossing at a crosswalk, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Roseboro had multiple fractures and lacerations. He arrived alert at Midtown Medical Center around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and was pronounced dead on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:10 a.m.
There are no charges currently pending against the motorcyclist. Bryan said Roseboro died of blunt force trauma and the death has been ruled as accidental.
Comments