Local

October 10, 2016 9:49 AM

Pedestrian dies after crash on Victory Drive

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

A pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle on Saturday and later died of blunt force trauma.

Joseph Allen Roseboro, 61 of Columbus, was crossing the road when he was hit by a motorcyclist on Victory Dr. at Lumpkin Blvd. Roseboro was not crossing at a crosswalk, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Roseboro had multiple fractures and lacerations. He arrived alert at Midtown Medical Center around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and was pronounced dead on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:10 a.m.

There are no charges currently pending against the motorcyclist. Bryan said Roseboro died of blunt force trauma and the death has been ruled as accidental.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Tuskegee-Morehouse Parade tradition brings fun to communities across the river

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos