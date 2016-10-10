Got an idea to move Columbus forward? Submit it to Knight Cities Challenge

The Knight Foundation is launching the third annual Knight Cities Challenge today, hoping to solicit ideas that will spark growth in 26 Knight Communities through innovative ideas, the foundation announced today.
The Knight Cities Challenge has awarded about $10 million dollars in grants in the last two years and hopes to award $5 million more this year. In the first two years, three ideas either from Columbus or concerning Columbus have won grants.
The first, awarded in the first year, involved creating a “minimum grid,” which would develop better connections between midtown and downtown, largely through alternative transportation.
The second and third, awarded last year, were:
“Evolving MidTown” which intends to help recruit and train a diverse group of individuals on skills to become small-scale developers. Participants will use distressed or underused lots and receive access to investors and other resources.
“Urban Glen,” which is designed to create inviting spaces with trees, lights and hammocks—on vacant and overgrown lots to encourage people to meet and connect, while cleaning up city-owned properties.
Applications for this year’s competition will be accepted through Nov. 3 at knightcities.org. The challenge has two main guidelines: A submission may come from anywhere, but the project must take place in or benefit one or more of 26 Knight communities. And the idea should focus on one or more of three key drivers of city success.
The ideas should help cities attract and keep talented people, expand economic prospects by breaking down divides, and spur connection and civic involvement.
“Through the Knight Cities Challenge, we look for ideas that use talent, opportunity and engagement to make cities more successful,” said Lynn Ross, Knight Foundation vice president for community and national initiatives. “At a time when community divides loom large, civic innovators can work wonders to connect people to their cities and one another with creative solutions.”
The challenge is open to anyone from anywhere: neighbors, architects, activists, artists, city planners, entrepreneurs, students, educators, city officials, as well as governments and organizations. More information is available on knightcities.org.
The Miami-based Knight Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the family that started Knight Newspapers, which later became Knight-Ridder, which owned the Ledger-Enquirer until The McClatchy Company bought the corporation in 2006. The Knight Foundation gives out about $110 million in grants a year to entities in 26 “Knight cities,” cities in which Knight-Ridder operated newspapers. In Georgia, Macon and Milledgeville are the other two Knight cities.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
