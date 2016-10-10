Author of nationally acclaimed book to speak in Columbus

Nature writer and former park ranger Jordan Fisher Smith, author of the nationally acclaimed book “Engineering Eden,” will give a public reading and lead a discussion this week in Columbus.
Smith’s presentation on Oct. 13 in the Columbus Public Library auditorium, 3000 Macon Road, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.
His visit is sponsored by the Chattahoochee Valley Land Trust in partnership with the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries and Columbus State University.
“Engineering Eden: The True Story of a Violent Death, a Trial and the Fight over Controlling Nature” was published in June by Crown. The publisher promotes it as “the fascinating story of a trial that opened a window onto the century-long battle to control nature in the national parks.”
The book explores the impact of the 1972 death of 25-year-old Harry Walker, who hitchhiked west from his family’s Anniston, Ala., farm to see America and 19 days later was killed by a bear in Yellowstone Park. The ensuing civil trial “became a proxy for bigger questions about American wilderness management that had been boiling for a century,” according to the website for Penguin Random House, the parent company of Crown. “…Smith uses Harry Walker’s story to tell the larger narrative of the futile, sometimes fatal, attempts to remake wilderness in the name of preserving it.”
The Wall Street Journal called the book “intensely reported, rousingly readable and ambitiously envisioned.” Library journal called it “meticulously investigated.” The Seattle Times concluded, “Smith’s book will draw you in with his passion, thoughtfulness and first-rate story telling.”
According to his website, Smith, who lives in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California, worked for 21 years as a park ranger in California, Wyoming, Idaho and Alaska. His first book, “Nature Noir: A Park Ranger’s Patrol in the Sierra,” was published in 2005 by Houghton Mifflin. The memoir was a Wall Street Journal summer reading selection, one of the San Francisco Chronicle’s Best Books of 2005 and an Audubon Magazine Editor’s Choice. He has written for magazines such as Time, Men’s Journal, Aeon and Discover. He is a principal cast member and the narrator of the film “Under Our Skin,” billed as the previously untold story of Lyme disease and nominated for the 2010 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. The sequel, “Under our Skin 2: Emergence,” was released in 2014.
Harry Walker Conservation Fund
The Chattahoochee Valley Land Trust, in partnership with Penguin Random House’s release of Jordan Fisher Smith’s “Engineering Eden,” has announced the creation of the Harry Walker Conservation Fund in memory of Walker, whose 1972 death is central to the book’s story. The fund will help the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust and its affiliated Chattahoochee Valley Land Trust acquire conservation easements to save farmland and other critical areas, according to its news release. The fund also will benefit the organization’s conservation education work, which includes preserving local family stories and traditions in connection with the land, the release says. The trust protects more than 300,000 acres with conservation easements in Georgia and Alabama, according to the release. For more information, see http://www.galandtrust.org/.
