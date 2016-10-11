Around Town: Pet First Aid, Midtown Mingle, Toys for Tots

Pumpkin Patch
Edgewood Presbyterian Church, 3617 Macon Rd., will have a Pumpkin Patch Oct. 15-31. All proceeds will benefit local and worldwide missions. A free concert will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 featuring the Eastwind Blue Grass Band. For further info, call 706-323-5270.
Dementia Conversations
The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the program Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at Savannah Grand, 8301 Franciscan Woods Dr. There is no fee to attend. Additional info is available by calling 1-800-272-3900.
Pet First Aid and CPR Class
Southeastern Remote Medical Training Partners, along with Paws Humane, will host a Pet First Aid and CPR Class 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be an opportunity to practice hands-on skills. The course is presented through video, class skill practice, lecture and instructor led discussion. Each student will receive a Course Certificate and Digital Pet First Aid Manual. The course fee is $50 with a $10 deposit to reserve a seat. Pre-registration is required. The class will be held at Paws Humane, 4900 Milgen Rd. Visit southeasternremotemedical@gmail.com for more details.
MidTown Mingle
Midtown Mingle 2016 will be held Thursday at Hilton Heights Park on Edgewood Road. Enjoy an evening of friends, food and music and support the work of MidTown Inc. The event will feature a raffle and an auction for an original Mingle 2016 painting by Suzanne Reed Fine. Times are 6:30-10 p.m. Contact Courtney Ellis at 706-494-1663 about registration and additional information.
Dinner in the Garden
Twin Cedars will host this fundraiser to benefit the Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home. Dinner in the Garden, a coastal culinary experience, Saturday at the Columbus Botanical Garden, 3603 Weems Rd. Cocktails will be at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person or $225 per couple and are limited to the first 160 guests. For further information or tickets, visit twincedars.org or call 912-222-6463.
Steam Punk Time Travel Geocaching
Geocaching Mega-Event: A blend of history and the mystery of time travel gives participants 4 days and 7 events of geocaching. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Thursday-Sunday at FDR State Park, Pine Mountain, Ga. For registration and more details go to geocaching.com. Cost varies and there is a $5 parking fee. For more details, call 706-663-4858.
Toys for Tots
The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year and to distribute the toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community. Registration dates for assistance will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Nov. 18 at the Gwendolyn Wilkes Rainbow Center, 2201 Buena Vista Road. The following documents are required for registration: State issued ID for yourself and/or spouse; and required for all children is birth certificate, medicaid card, social security card and insurance card. If you are the guardian you must provide proof of legal guardianship, current food stamp summary, current utility bill and verification of all income for the entire household. A wage inquiry, available at the Georgia Department of Labor, is required if you are unemployed or have no income. Completing the application does not guarantee acceptance. Toys will be distributed Dec. 12-19. Call 706-320-9010 with questions.
