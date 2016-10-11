Two wildfires burning at Fort Benning

Two wildfires are burning in the A-20 and K-15 impact areas at the Fort Benning post, according to a press release from post spokesman Nathan Snook.
The fires are contained and will continuously be monitored. The cause of the fires have yet to be released and there is no word on injuires.
East winds are predicted and all areas of Fort Benning can expect haze and smoke for the next few days.
Smoke from K-15 will drift towards the west in the direction of east and south Columbus. As winds slow down during the night, Harmony Church Cantonment area may be affected by smoke.
Smoke from A-20 will move towards Lawson Army Airfield and South Main Post.
Strong winds may cause flair-up resulting in greater smoke output.
