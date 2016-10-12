So here’s what really happened during the ‘pay raise’ executive session

In early August, a Columbus Council executive session led to a controversy over more than a dozen city administrators receiving hefty raises in pay.
Since then, councilors have met again in executive session to order Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and City Manager Isaiah Hugley to rescind the raises. Then this week, council publicly voted to rescind the raises and ordered the 16 department directors and executive managers repay the extra money they received in one paycheck in September.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, there was some disagreement over the apparent misunderstanding that arose from the Aug. 9 executive session. Below is a transcript of that executive session.
Portions of the closed meeting that dealt with litigation and property matters are redacted, but the discussion of the directors’ pay is verbatim, according to the city clerk’s office.
