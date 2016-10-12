Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus

Using 19th Century hand plows, Historic Westville Executive Director Leo Goodsell and three other dignitaries ceremonially broke ground at the site that will host the new version of the 1850s living museum after it moves here from Lumpkin, Ga.
Goodsell, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Westville Executive Committee Chair Tripp Blankenship and Convention and Visitors Bureau President Peter Bowden pushed the plows through a patch of turned soil, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the historic village that has been in Lumpkin since 1966. It’s heritage dates back 50 years before that when it was founded in Jonesboro, Ga., by Col. John West.
Goodsell, who has been working on getting the attraction moved to Columbus for several years, said the first step on the new site will be to build the infrastructure to support the village. The site, on South Lumpkin Road just south of the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Center and across from the National Infantry Museum, will need water, sewer and electrical services and footings for the 35 or so buildings that will be moved there.
“Today we are reimagining Westville as a nationally recognized regional museum that tells stories of Southern life, what it means to be a southerner and the southerners’ contributions to American history and culture,” Goodsell said. “Historic Westville will have new interpretive initiatives that will present the diverse stories of our past and the people who live here.”
The new Westville, which Goodsell hopes will open to the public in about two years, will offer more than the old facility in Lumpkin. In addition to the 1850s village, Goodsell said the new Westville will have a Creek Indian area, a functioning farm and a frontier settlement.
Bowden said that moving Westville to Columbus is “a significant addition” to an already growing tourism industry that will continue to bring jobs and money into the area.
“Tourism creates jobs for the community and tax revenue, both local and state tax revenue,” Bowden said. “Westville will become part of that resource.”
Tomlinson said her administration and Columbus Council have worked hard to make the move of Westville to Columbus happen.
“We saw an opportunity to join together and, led by Leo, his board and so many other, we found a way to put the pieces of that puzzle together,” Tomlinson said. “This is where history will come to live. This is where adult lives and young lives will be touched. We all remember our visits to Westville, and now we make sure today that future generations will as well.”
The city is ceding 35 acres to Westville for the project, which will cost about $7 million initially to move the village and open it, Goodsell said. The entire project with all phases of the attraction completed should cost about $9.5 million. Westville is in the midst of a capital campaign to raise the last part of that total, Goodsell said.
After the site preparation work is complete, people will start to see some of the historic buildings arrive. Some of the smaller structures will be moved practically intact, while some of the larger ones will have to be taken apart into smaller pieces and reassembled on the new site, Goodsell said.
The project will be in four phases, Goodsell said. The first phase will be the historic 1850s village Westville visitors are familiar with along with a Creek Indian settlement. The second phase will be a rural farm plantation. The third phase will be a frontier settlement. The fourth phase, which will be called “The Tabernacle,” will include an interpretation center and an entertainment center.
