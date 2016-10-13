Pledging to Serve: Students raise money and awareness through "Shave to Save" event

Jake Abernathy, a freshman at Columbus State University, had his head shaved Thursday afternoon during the 10th Annual “Shave to Save” event on CSU's man campus near the Whitley clock tower. The charity event raises money for breast cancer research through the American Cancer Society and is hosted by the Xi-Iota chapter of Kappa Sigma at CSU. Throughout the event, the men of Kappa Sigma, and some of their pledges like Abernathy, shaved their heads to show their support for those battling breast cancer. Kappa Sigma has raised $72,000 over the past nine years from this event and said they hope to raise $15,000 this year.
Comedian Jeff Foxworthy performs at "Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraiser

Jeff Foxworthy, a stand-up comedian, performed at “Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraising luncheon on Oct. 11 in Columbus. The event is part of an effort to raise money for Our House at Carpenter’s Way, a ministry of The Methodist Home for Children and Youth. The Home provides support to children in Georgia who have been abused and neglected. Foxworthy said that he wants the children to know their circumstances do not define who they are.

Painter preps field for annual football classic

Kelvin "K.T." Thomas, along with Jimmy "Pie" Jackson and Henry Buck have been working this week marking the field at A.J. McClung memorial Stadium in Columbus to prepare it for this this weekend's game between Tuskegee and Morehouse. Thomas said they began measuring to get dimensions Monday, began painting the field on Thursday and were putting the finishing touches on the field Friday. Thomas's company, named Colors on Grass, also does this type of work for other games such as the upcoming Fountain City Classic between Albany State and Fort Valley State.

