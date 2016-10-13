Graduates of Shaw High School now lead bands at Division I schools

They were boys playing in local high school bands not too long ago.
Now they are in charge of bands at major Southern universities.
Damon Talley and David Plack are Shaw High School graduates. Talley is director of the band department at Louisiana State University and Plack is director of athletic bands at Florida State University.
A Columbus High School graduate, Colin McKenzie is director of the marching band at the University of Southern Mississippi.
At Columbus, McKenzie had two band directors. One was Laura Fry, now Laura Estes. The other was John Vander Gheynst. He praised both, saying there is no doubt they played a big role in his success.
“Laura gave me my first conducting experience,” McKenzie said. “It was fun and I began to believe I could possibly do this.”
Tim Zabel was band director at Shaw for both Talley and Plack.
“Gosh, look what they have done,” said Zabel, a member of the National High School Band Directors Hall of Fame. “It should be a real source of pride, not just for me, but for Columbus.”
Zabel taught band for 35 years. Besides Shaw, he has led award-winning bands at Hardaway High School and Northside High School in the Muscogee County School District.
Speaking about his former students, Zabel remarked, “It is like being a father who wants to see his children exceed what he has done. Hopefully, I inspired them to do something in music.”
Zabel said Talley and Plack were “spectacular students in every way.”
“They set a positive example and I feel privileged to have taught them,” Zabel said.
At LSU, Talley oversees all aspects of the band department, conducts the wind ensemble and teaches graduate conducting. Working under Talley, Dennis Llinas leads the LSU marching band.
Prior to his position at LSU, Talley was director of bands at Shenandoah Conservatory in Virginia. While there, he established the Mid-Atlantic Invitational for high school students. A strong supporter and advocate of music in the public schools Talley has served as guest conductor, clinician, and adjudicator for festivals in the United States and foreign countries.
Talley, who taught in public schools in Texas, has served on the faculties of the University of Texas and University of Michigan, two schools from which he has degrees. At both schools, he was involved with the marching bands. While at Michigan, he also served as music director and conductor of the Dodworth Brass Band, a professional brass ensemble.
Talley was a percussionist at Shaw.
“I never thought this would happen. I just wanted to teach and make music,” Talley said of his career. “I have been fortunate. Tim Zabel gave me a lot of encouragement.”
Talley said he gets great satisfaction out of seeing the progress of his student musicians. He likes to think he inspires students to make good music the way Zabel did those who played under him and enjoys having a strong personal relationship with his musicians.
Zabel said Talley would remain at school to practice long after all other band students had left.
“He just had great dedication,” Zabel said. “Damon has a magnetic personality.”
Nothing makes Talley happier than a show that goes right.
“There is a lot of work that goes into each one,” Talley said.
Just like with the athletic teams, there is pressure to have a good performance.
“Our fan base at LSU has high expectations,” Talley said.
Of leading the “Pride of Mississippi” McKenzie remarked, “I am loving the heck out of it.”
He is in his first year as director of the marching band, having come to the school after serving as director of athletic bands at Georgia Southern University. He is a former faculty member at Baylor University, where he served as acting director of the Golden Wave Band.
He has degrees from Valdosta State University, Baylor and Michigan State University.
Talking about the success he has had along with that of Talley, Plack and others, McKenzie commented, “it speaks a great deal about the quality of music education in Columbus.”
He said he sometimes can’t believe his success. “My goal was to be a real good high school band director. I have been fortunate,” McKenzie said.
It was Bob Lee, his band director at Richards Middle School, who first inspired him to want to make music and conduct. “I watched him and thought I might want to do that some day. He allowed the music to happen.”
McKenzie played both saxophone and bassoon.
McKenzie said there are a lot of different musical groups at a college, but “the marching band is the most visible.”
He said a key to being a successful band director is that you “have to believe in your students.”
It is important to make sure band members have the proper tools and motivation.
“It takes hard work to make sure each show is entertaining and engaging,” McKenzie said.
Plack has three degrees from Florida State where he was a baritone player in the band. I have walked in their footsteps,” he said of current band members. “That makes this job something special. I love to hear the war chant at games, though it drives fans of the other team crazy.”
He considers himself fortunate. “Not in a million years did I think I would get to do something like this,” Plack said.
None of Zabel’s students owes more to him than Plack.
Plack played in the Shaw band as a freshman, but his family moved to Hawaii. He played one year at a school there but was unhappy. His family let him return to Columbus where he lived with Zabel and his wife for two years. Zabel served as his guardian.
“To say Tim was an influence would be an understatement,” Plack said.
He loved playing for Zabel.
“Tim was fiery and demanding. We had a small band but did well against those much bigger,” Plack said.
All of the band directors said that a big part of the job is not preparing shows but administrative duties, such as getting copyright permission to used particular pieces of music and working with students on scholarships and housing.
“It is about people management. We are in the people business,” McKenzie said
All said they let the students play a key role in choosing music for shows.
“They have to execute it and live with it,” McKenzie said.
“We are trying to please a lot of different groups,” Plack said.
A huge difference between high school and college is preparation time. A high school band might perform one or two shows during a football season where a college band does six or seven.
Also, there is not as much working on technique with individual band members.
“Some band directors prefer working with the beginners. They really like teaching the basics. Tim is like that,” Plack said.
“It does not make any difference at what level you are working,” Zabel said. “Leading a band is a great job.”
