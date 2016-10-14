Columbus police search for missing mother, two children

Columbus police issued an alert late Thursday for a missing woman and her two children.
Ashley Glisson, her 4-year-old daughter Katheryn and her 2-year-old son Jackson were last seen several days ago in a 2005 gray Dodge Caravan. The vehicle doesn’t have a rear bumper but has a “Breaking Bad” sticker on the rear window.
“The Glisson family is concerned for their safety since they haven’t heard from them in several days,” police stated in the alert.
Anyone with information concerning the family’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or call Detective J. Jones at either 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
