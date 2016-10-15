Man dies after jumping from Oglethorpe Bridge

2:06 Sunday Interview: Judge Mary Buckner Pause

0:52 Sneak Peek: Exotic animal petting zoo is part of this year's Shrine Club Circus

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

1:00 Pledging to Serve: Students raise money and awareness through "Shave to Save" event

1:54 Students ready to swarm like Red Jackets over Mustang to win auto challenge

1:34 Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus

2:12 New restaurant coming to Historic District

1:30 Comedian Jeff Foxworthy performs at "Giving Childhood a Chance" fundraiser

1:28 Man gets life sentence for 2012 fatal shooting in Columbus

0:43 Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at Columbus store