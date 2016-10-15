Man dies after jumping from Oglethorpe Bridge

A Columbus man died Saturday after jumping from the Oglethorpe Bridge on U.S. 280, authorities said.
Shortly before 11:32 a.m., witnesses said a man climbed the railing on the bridge and jumped into the Chattahoochee River. He was pronounced dead at 12:04 p.m. of drowning, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Members from the Emergency Medical Services rescue team recovered the body after entering the river with boats, Bryan said.
No autopsy is planned in the death. The man’s body will be sent to a funeral home in Louisiana for services.
