Seven people sent to hospital after deadly Columbus crash on I-185

A police report released Monday morning confirmed that seven people were sent to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment following the deadly I-185 that killed 24-year-old Meghann Smith of LaGrange.
Authorities said a 2014 Kia Soul was headed north on Interstate 185 between JR Allen and Airport Thruway, while a 2002 Nissan Maxima was traveling south in the inside lane. The Maxima left the roadway and entered in the crash median, where it flipped before landing upside down in the northbound travel lanes and striking the Kia on the left side.
A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was headed north on Interstate 185 in the far right lane while the Kia, which Smith was a passenger in, was still disabled in the roadway between the far right lane and the center lane. The Chevrolet struck the Kia head-on, causing the Chevrolet to ignite into flames, according to police.
Smith was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:13 a.m. Sunday, confirmed Muscogee Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. The cause of death was given as blunt-force trauma pending an autopsy, he added.
Three other occupants in the Kia and three passengers in the Maxima were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their current condition has yet to be released.
A West Point woman who was struck by debris as she stood near the Cruze during the second crash was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center with visible injuries to her face, neck, jaw and elbows. Her condition is also unknown at this time.
