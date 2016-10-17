Local
Spend a few minutes with the "pumpkin patch church."
Edgewood Presbyterian Church's pumpkin patch is stocked and now open for business. About 50 church volunteers unloaded 2,475 pumpkins Saturday afternoon and staged them in the church's parking lot. The sale helps fund Edgewood's outreach ministry and mission trips. The pumpkin patch is open daily through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. daily except Sunday, when it's open Noon- 8 p.m. Pumpkins are priced from $6-$18. Edgewood Presbyterian Church is located at 3167 Macon Road in Columbus.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer