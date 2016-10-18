National BRA Day observed Friday in Columbus

Breast reconstruction is becoming more popular these days due to high rates of breast cancer in Columbus and other communities.
No one is more aware of that trend than Dr. Vincent Naman, a plastic surgeon at Chattahoochee Plastic Surgery. So on Friday the center will hold a breast reconstruction open house in observance of National Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day, or BRA Day for those who like the abbreviated version of things. As far as acronyms go, that’s a great one.
The event will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the center located at 2430 Brookstone Centre Parkway. It’s free and open to the public.
“The theme is Breast Re-construction Zone - it's all pink caution tape and pink hard hats,” according to information emailed to the Ledger-Enquirer. “There will be food and drink, a bra decorating contest with a chance to win free Botox, and some inspiring speakers who will share their experiences with breast cancer and breast reconstruction.”
According to a 2014 study about 56 percent of women had reconstruction after a mastectomy. There are also many women who choose not to go that route for various reasons. Either way, knowledge is power. And it’s best to do your research before making a decision.
If breast cancer reconstruction is something you’re considering, experts at BreastCancer.org recommend that you ask your surgeon the following questions:
- How many reconstruction procedures have you done?
- Which types of reconstruction are you most experienced in?
- What are the risks of breast reconstruction?
- Will reconstruction interfere with chemotherapy?
- Will reconstruction interfere with radiation therapy?
- What will my breast look like after reconstruction?
- Do you have photos of similar reconstructions that you’ve performed?
- How long will the implant last?
- What kinds of changes to the breast can I expect over time?
