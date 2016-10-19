‘America’s Educator’ Clark to speak at Blanchard forum

Known to many as “America’s Educator,” author Ron Clark has been announced as a speaker for the 2017 Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.
The two-day event, hosted by the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University, bring some of the world’s best minds to Columbus.
Recently former U.S. President George W. Bush spoke at the forum. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning spoke at the last event.
The 2017 event will be held August 28-29.
Clark was named the Disney American Teacher of the Year in 2000. He has written two books that appeared on the New York Times estseller list.
In 2006, he founded thew Ron Clark Academy, an inner-city school serving students from across metro Atlanta.
For more information, call 706-568-5101.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
