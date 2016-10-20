Area law enforcement to celebrate National Drug Take-Back Day

Local law enforcement agencies are providing the community with a safe and convenient way to dispose of their expired and unused medications Saturday in celebration of Drug Take-Back Day.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Phenix City Police Department are hosting drug-take back events at various locations to remove unwanted controlled substances that could be dangerous if they fell into the wrong hands.
“This National Take-Back Initiative will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction,” Phenix City police wrote in a news release.
MCSO officials will be collecting medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the CVS Pharmacy at 1367 Double Churches Road. They will accept any over-the-counter and prescriptions drugs but won’t accept any needles.
For additional information about that event, call Cpl. Bridget Goolsby with the MCSO at 706-225-4001.
The PCPD will be hosting its event at its main building at 1111 Broad St., the North Precinct at 4301 Park Drive and the South Precinct at 1507 5th St. South. They will also be stationed at the CVS Pharmacy at 1430 US Highway 280.
For more information about that event, contact Assistant Phenix City Police Chief Gail Green at 334-448-2824 or Phenix City Capt. Jason Whitten at 334-448-2826.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
