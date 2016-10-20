Weise hopes to raise funds for Mother Mary Mission at birthday celebration

Father Tom Weise is turning 80 and there is no question what he would treasure most as a birthday gift.
“I would like to see Mother Mary Mission return as the social and spiritual icon it was for the community for so many years,” said the Catholic priest.
A special dinner and roast featuring Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Weise’s birthday Monday in the church gym at 318 Seale Road in Phenix City. Weise is asking those attending to make a donation to the church in lieu of gifts for him.
“There is nothing I need,” Weise said.
For information about the birthday celebration and Mother Mary Mission, people should call 334-520-0031.
A mass will be held Monday at St. Patrick Church in Phenix City at 5:30 p.m.
Mother Mary Mission, which opened in 1939, was shut down by the Archdiocese of Mobile in 2014 because of debt. It consists of five buildings on two and a half acres.
A Chicago native, Weise said some parishioners at the church are working to raise money so one day the church, along with a school, food bank, clothing bank and day care center, might return.
Mother Mary Mission Inc. is trying to raise $299,000.
The retired Weise was pastor at Mother Mary for 16 years in addition to being pastor at St. Patrick for 19.
Mother Mary Mission’s congregation through the years was predominately black. While the church is officially closed and no masses are held, Weise still leads a religious service on Sunday.
Many in the city use the gym to play basketball and for special events.
‘It has been a very important place for the African-American community,” Weise said.
Mother Mary Mission Inc. decided to honor Weise for his birthday, and it was his idea to use the occasion to help the church.
Known by some as the “Pope of Phenix City,” Weise has been active in many activities through the years, including support of the Boy Scouts and the House of Restoration.
