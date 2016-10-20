Aquatic center lags behind revenue projections

The Columbus Aquatic Center, operating under scaled back hours, is lagging behind a pace to make its projected revenue numbers for fiscal 2017, Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder recently told Columbus Council.
But Browder said while membership is down slightly, the facility has picked up a second community swim team and two more high school teams, making eight. She also said she is moving forward on bringing in vendors to increase swimming programs, the revenue category needing the most improvement.
How we got here
The Aquatic Center was underfunded from the beginning, according to former Parks and Rec Director James Worsley, who inherited the brand new facility when he came to Columbus in 2012. He told Council then it could not operate at full capacity on the $850,000 or so that was budgeted. He estimated it would take $1.2 million a year, which later would prove to be accurate.
Council initially decided to hire a pool management company to operate the facility and found one that said it could do the job for $850,000. But that company, USA Pools, didn’t work out. After myriad problems, Council canceled the contract with USA Pools and handed operations over to the Parks and Rec Department.
Worsley continued to say the facility couldn’t remain open for the full 89 hours a week users had grown accustomed to for the amount budgeted. His department managed to keep it functioning, but only by using members of Worsley’s management staff as managers there — in effect working them in two jobs at a time.
Council asked Worsley to find money within his budget to make up the $350,000 or so difference needed to keep the center open for 89 hours, and he made proposals to do just that. But council balked at his ideas.
By that time, the city was approaching the fiscal 2017 budget season and Mayor Teresa Tomlinson decided to budget the facility at the full $1.27 million Worsley said was needed, moving funding around from several of the department’s other programs to do so.
But during the budget process, councilors balked at that, too, and the funding was cut back to about where it had been. At that time, Worsley said he was going to be forced to cut back on the hours to reflect the lowered budget, because he said he would refuse to make his top assistants continue to pull double duty.
Where we are now
So, when fiscal year 2017 began July 1, hours were cut back by about a third, from 89 a week to 60.
Despite cutting back hours by about 32 percent, projected revenue was increased 63 percent, from $170,000 in fiscal 2016 to $277,000 in fiscal 2017. Revenues collected in the first quarter of this fiscal year are lagging significantly behind a pace to make those projections.
Overall, the center has collected $35,700, or about 13 percent of the $277,000 projection. Last year at this time, the city had collected $45,687, or about 27 percent of the projected $170,000 in revenue.
Only the sale of merchandise is tracking ahead of projected numbers. The center had projected to make $1,000 off merchandise, but has already made $416, or about 42 percent of the total.
Only rentals (projected at $65,000 with $13,327 collected) and gate receipts (projected at $100,000 with $19,950 collected) are close to the 25 percent mark, at 21 and 20 percent, respectively.
Concessions, projected at $9,000 with $808 collected) is at 9 percent of the projection, and program fees (projected at $102,000 with $1,200 collected) are at just 1 percent.
Browder said she and her staff have put together the information needed for the Finance Department to send out Requests for Proposals to vendors hoping to provide programming services.
“For those who have asked about us offering additional programming at the facility, that’s our opportunity and the way to do so,” Browder said.
A new change in policy could help the facility, too, Browder said.
Last year, at least one significant swim meet declined to use the facility because of the inclement weather policy, which is established by the state Health Department. Under the policy, if lightning or thunder is detected within six miles of the facility, the pools are closed, temporarily halting the meet. Organizers pointed out some of the other large aquatic centers in the state did not follow such a policy.
With the help of Deputy City Attorney Lucy Sheftall, the city crafted a new policy that would protect the city and allow the pools to remain open. Under the new policy, the pools will still close for inclement weather, “unless the facility is closed to the general public and under the exclusive supervision of an entity sponsoring a special event as specified in a written agreement between the Columbus Aquatic Center and the sponsoring entity.” Even under the agreement, the aquatic center would retain the right to close the pools if conditions were deemed unsafe, such as under a tornado warning.
“We’re hoping that this is a positive step for us, because we feel like it will allow us to the opportunity to work with other groups and have those larger events at our facility,” Browder said.
During last year’s changeover from private to public operation of the center, the city created a Columbus Aquatic Commission, made up of people in the swimming community, to help and advise in the operation of the facility. But to date, only three members have been confirmed and sworn in, Browder said, so the commission has yet to meet.
