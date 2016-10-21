Historic Columbus inn up for sale

After more more than two decades of operating the city’s most prominent Bed and Breakfast, owners Gerry and Mamie Pound have put the Rothschild-Pound Inn up for sale.
The inn at the corner of Seventh Street and Second Avenue in the Historic District was listed with the W.C. Bradley Co. Realtors Leah Braxton and Doug Jefcoat earlier this month. The inn consists of the main house and several nearby cottages. Only the nearly 4,000-square-foot home is currently on the market. The list price is $495,000.
“Gerry and I were talking about it, and he said, ‘Let’s move on,’” Mamie Pound said this week. “This is the 21st year and I still love it. But there are other things we want to do.”
Business has been good this year, Mamie Pound said.
“You know, this has probably been the best year we have had since 2007,” she said. “And I am sure that part of that is due to everything that is going on downtown.”
The revitalization of downtown Columbus and continued investment in the Historic District make the inn attractive, Braxton said. The house could be used as it has the last two decades, as an inn, or converted to a single-family residence, Braxton said.
“Whatever somebody wants it for,” Braxton said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity if somebody wants a bed and breakfast.”
The 112-year-old home was one of four houses moved onto Seventh Street in 1993 in what was literally a parade of homes. The Rothschild-Pound House was previously located at 1220 Third Avenue.
The historic renovation of the home was supervised by Gerry Pound, a prominent local artist.
Braxton, who along with her husband, Mike, did a historic renovation of a two-story home about a block away from the Rothschild-Pound House.
“From my passion for historic preservation, I love this house,” Braxton said. “How many houses have a front porch like that? And how many have the mature landscaping. This house can be on its own. And it has a little courtyard on the side.”
The house has four master suites, one downstairs and three upstairs. The list price is $124 per square foot. The owners have said the furnishings, many of them antiques, are negotiable.
The Pounds sold the home to a couple from Pennsylvania in 2008 in an owner-financed deal that fell through about a year later when the Pounds resumed ownership and operation of the end.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
