Phenix City police searching for missing 17-year-old

A 17-year-old girl last seen early Tuesday at the Gatewood subdivision in Phenix City has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post from the nonprofit organization Missing Pieces Network.
Francheska Diaz left for school Tuesday to go to her bus stop at the corner of Dotti Drive and Calpatrick Street in the Gatewood subdivision where she lives. She was last seen around 7:50 a.m. getting into a white pick-up truck with an unidentified man, who is possible Hispanic.
Diaz, who is a 5-foot-5 tall girl with long black hair and brown eyes, was wearing pearl earrings and a red uniform when she left home. She weighs 114 pounds, according to the post, which the Phenix City Police Department shared on its Facebook page this afternoon.
Anyone who has any information concerning her whereabouts is encouraged to call the PCPD at 334-298-0611.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
