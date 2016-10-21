Frank Brown served as president of Columbus State University for 20 years, leading the institution through a period of substantial development.
His wife, Jo Ann, is a retired educator known for her child advocacy work in the local, state and national arenas.
On Thursday, the couple received the Sue Marie and Bill Turner Leadership Award at a gala sponsored by the Pastoral Institute. The event was held at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, drawing hundreds of well-wishers.
It was the fifth annual Sue Marie and Bill Turner Servant Leadership Gala, featuring keynote speaker former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, who represented Rhode Island. Kennedy is also the son of late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy.
Jay Sparks, athletic director at Brookstone School, and his wife, Cindy, introduced the Browns, describing them as the epitome of servant leadership.
“The combination of the way this dynamic couple leads, through character, their compassion, their concern for our community, and especially their love, makes them the perfect recipients of the Sue Marie and Bill Turner Servant Leadership Award,” Cindy Sparks said.
The Pastoral Institute established the Sue Marie and Bill Turner Servant Leadership Award to honor couples who have contributed to the community. The award is named for William B. Turner, retired chairman of W.C. Bradley Co., and his wife, Sue Marie, a local philanthropist who died in 2014.
In his remarks, Frank Brown said he and his wife were honored to receive the award, which is presented to distinguished leaders each year.
“This is not an award about Frank and Jo Ann, this is an award about serving others,” he said. “It’s the name of the game, and it really is, I think, a way of life in our hometown of Columbus.”
Brown said he and his wife have been good friends with the Turners over the years, and acknowledged their absence from the event.
“I think it’s important that we note what a terrific difference those two heroes have made in all our lives,” he said. And then, he looked at the Turners’ children and added: “Children, I hope you will tell your dad that we love him.”
Brown came from to Columbus College in 1981 as vice president for business and finance. Seven year later, he was appointed the institution’s third president. During his tenure, the T.Y. Whitley Clock Tower was built in the center of campus, soon becoming the university landmark. Other significant projects included Lenoir Hall, the Lumpkin Center, the Coca-Cola Space Science Center, Oxbow Meadows, the Center for Commerce and Technology, the Cunningham Center, the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, and the Rankin Arts Center in Uptown Columbus. He retired in 2008.
Brown was a key player in the formation of the CSU servant leadership program in partnership with the Pastoral Institute. He most recently served as headmaster at Brookstone School.
“Frank may be one of the most humble people you will ever know or meet,” said Jay Sparks. “He refused to have a designated parking space as president of CSU. He insisted that all employees be valuable and be treated with dignity and respect.”
Jo Ann holds a doctorate in home economics/child development and family life. She has had a successful career in secondary, post-secondary, and co-curricular education, spanning several decades. Through her involvement in the Cooperative Extension Service, she helped bring about the statewide law requiring children to wear seatbelts.
The couple has two children, who are both doctors, and grandchildren. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next April.
