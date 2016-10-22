This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer

1. Police standoff ends with suspect in custody: Six hours after a Columbus police officer was shot Friday during a burglary investigation, police used tear gas to flush a 34-year-old man from hiding at 3312 Hilton Ave. and take him into custody. Daniel Ray Crisp was arrested about 6 p.m. and charged with burglary.
2. Car crash victim was days away from her wedding: The 24-year-old Troup County teacher killed Oct. 16 in a three-car crash on I-185 in Columbus was a week away from getting married. Meghann Smith died as the result of a three-vehicle crash at 1:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of of I-185 between the Airport Thruway exit and the J.R. Allen Parkway exit.
3. Armed Columbus homeowner sends burglars scrambling with a dozen shots: A Columbus homeowner opened fire on four men attempting to burglarize his McNeese Drive home Monday afternoon, hitting at least one, according to police. The man came home around 12:45 p.m. and found two strange vehicles in his driveway
4. Student ‘coping’ after amputation, attorney says: Montravious Thomas, the 13-year-old boy who was allegedly body-slammed multiple times by a behavioral specialist, is now learning how to live with an amputated leg. Renee Tucker, the lawyer representing the student and his family, confirmed Wednesday that the amputation was performed Tuesday night in Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston.
5. Fuddruckers leaving Columbus: Fuddruckers in Columbus has announced on its Facebook page that it is closing Oct. 30. An employee at the hamburger restaurant confirmed the business in The Landings shopping center on Whitesville Road is leaving town after 10 years.
