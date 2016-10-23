Woman killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday

A 36-year-old Lanett, Ala., woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Chambers County, Ala.
According a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sheila Heard was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving collided with a 2015 Nissan Altima.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. near the 5200 block of Chambers County 289, approximately 10 miles north of Lanett.
Alabama state troopers are still investigating.
