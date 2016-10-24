‘Urgent need’ for Big Brothers Big Sisters

More than 100 children in the Columbus area are on the waiting list to be matched with a mentor, according to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.
That statistic is the motivation behind the nonprofit organization’s “90 Mentors in 90 Days” campaign, running through December.
This opportunity especially is great for males because 90 percent of the children on the waiting list are boys, BBBSCV director Beatrice Blue said in a news release.
“There is an urgent need for those in the community to volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Blue said.
To become a Big Brother or Big Sister, one must be at least 18 years old and commit to being an active participant in the matched child’s life for at least 8 hours per month.
Prospective mentors should call 706-327-3760. For more information, see www.bbbschattvalley.org.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
