Eugene Thomas discusses the 'comfort' that comes from staying in a gang

Eugene talks about the adrenaline rush that he got from gangs.

Local

Spend a few minutes with the "pumpkin patch church."

Edgewood Presbyterian Church's pumpkin patch is stocked and now open for business. About 50 church volunteers unloaded 2,475 pumpkins Saturday afternoon and staged them in the church's parking lot. The sale helps fund Edgewood's outreach ministry and mission trips. The pumpkin patch is open daily through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily except Sunday, when it's open Noon- 8 p.m. Pumpkins are priced from $6-$18. Edgewood Presbyterian Church is located at 3167 Macon Road in Columbus.

Latest News

Pasaquan to reopen to the public after two years of restoration

Gazing at the colorful sculptures, Michael McFalls, director of Pasaquan, recalled the severe conditions Pasaquan faced two years ago. “Floors were sinking in, walls were falling down, paints were peeling off,” he said. “If they didn’t restore, with ten more years, it probably wouldn’t be here anymore.” The Kohler Foundation and Columbus State University partnered up to preserve the historic art site. After two years, the site is about to reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 22. Take a look at the new face of Pasaquan in our video. (Aerial Photo: Courtesy of Bill Edwards and Jim Gates)

Local

Sunday Interview: Judge Mary Buckner

In this excerpt from the Sunday Interview, Columbus Recorder's Court Judge Mary Buckner talks about the importance her parents, in particular her father, placed on getting a college education.

Local

Pledging to Serve: Students raise money and awareness through "Shave to Save" event

Jake Abernathy, a freshman at Columbus State University, had his head shaved Thursday afternoon during the 10th Annual “Shave to Save” event on CSU's man campus near the Whitley clock tower. The charity event raises money for breast cancer research through the American Cancer Society and is hosted by the Xi-Iota chapter of Kappa Sigma at CSU. Throughout the event, the men of Kappa Sigma, and some of their pledges like Abernathy, shaved their heads to show their support for those battling breast cancer. Kappa Sigma has raised $72,000 over the past nine years from this event and said they hope to raise $15,000 this year.

Local

Students ready to swarm like Red Jackets over Mustang to win auto challenge

A Muscogee County high school’s automotive program recently received the most online votes in its region to become a finalist in the Quaker State Best in Class Challenge, winning a chance to restore and customize a classic Mustang and compete for the grand prize. The car, a 1996 Ford Mustang, with a V-6 3.8L engine and automatic transmission, arrived at Jordan High School Wednesday.

Latest News

Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus

Hoop skirts, hand plows, bonnets. Westville's ground breaking ceremony on Oct.12 offers a sneak peek into the historic living museum. The event marks the beginning of Westville's move to Columbus from Lumpkin, Ga. Historic Westville Executive Director Leo Goodsell estimates the organization would relocate its first building early next year, and open the museum to the public in two years.

Editor's Choice Videos