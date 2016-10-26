Eugene Thomas discusses the emotions felt after coming home from prison

Eugene talks about his release from prison after 21 years.
Ang Li, ali@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Red Ribbon Week: Meet Eugene Thomas

In honor of Red Ribbon Week, The Ledger-Enquirer presents this series on Eugene Thomas. Eugene spent most of his youth selling crack on the streets of Columbus and served 21 years in multiple Georgia prisons for voluntary manslaughter. He was released in 2014 and now works as a manager at Chester’s Barbecue.

Latest News

Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

Trinity Thomas is a student with a GPA of 4.1 at Spencer High. She is also the color guard commander at the school, carrying on the family tradition of participating in JROTC. Her dad, an alumnus of Spencer, held the same position in the 1990s. He said that he met his wife at JROTC. He recalled when he first heard about his daughter getting into the program, "I was very proud," he said. "To see her perform, it’s like re-living (your life) through your kid's eyes." Lt. Col. Jerry Forman, the Army instructor at Spencer, said that he witnessed Thomas’ growth, from a “shy young lady” to a “bubbly leader."

Local

Spend a few minutes with the "pumpkin patch church."

Edgewood Presbyterian Church's pumpkin patch is stocked and now open for business. About 50 church volunteers unloaded 2,475 pumpkins Saturday afternoon and staged them in the church's parking lot. The sale helps fund Edgewood's outreach ministry and mission trips. The pumpkin patch is open daily through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily except Sunday, when it's open Noon- 8 p.m. Pumpkins are priced from $6-$18. Edgewood Presbyterian Church is located at 3167 Macon Road in Columbus.

Latest News

Pasaquan to reopen to the public after two years of restoration

Gazing at the colorful sculptures, Michael McFalls, director of Pasaquan, recalled the severe conditions Pasaquan faced two years ago. “Floors were sinking in, walls were falling down, paints were peeling off,” he said. “If they didn’t restore, with ten more years, it probably wouldn’t be here anymore.” The Kohler Foundation and Columbus State University partnered up to preserve the historic art site. After two years, the site is about to reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 22. Take a look at the new face of Pasaquan in our video. (Aerial Photo: Courtesy of Bill Edwards and Jim Gates)

Local

Sunday Interview: Judge Mary Buckner

In this excerpt from the Sunday Interview, Columbus Recorder's Court Judge Mary Buckner talks about the importance her parents, in particular her father, placed on getting a college education.

Editor's Choice Videos