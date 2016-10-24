Man, 24, killed in Phenix City wreck on Highway 165

A 24-year-old man is dead following a Phenix City wreck that occurred Friday night at the intersection of Highway 165 and Brickyard Road, confirmed Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. Monday morning.
Elijah Parker was identified as the deceased, officials stated.
Authorities have not released any details about what caused the 7:27 p.m. crash, but a police report indicates that a vehicle involved was smoking afterward with someone trapped inside. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
