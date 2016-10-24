Tarantulas coming to Columbus State tonight

Columbus State University will host tonight a free screening of “Kiss of the Tarantula,” filmed in Columbus and released in 1976.
The movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Oct 24 in the Schwob Memorial Library.
Produced by local filmmaker Curt Drady, “Kiss of the Tarantula” is a low budget, B-grade horror flick about a young girl from a dysfunctional family who uses her pet tarantulas to execute revenge on her enemies, according to CSU’s news release. Original movie posters, copies of the script and production items from the set of “Kiss of the Tarantula” also will be on display in the Forum Area of the library before and after the show, the release says.
For more information, contact David Owings, university archivist, at owings_david@columbusstate.edu or 706-507-8674.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments