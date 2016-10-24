Dr. J. Aleem Hud shares how Eugene Thomas is making contributions after prison

Trinity Thomas is a student with a GPA of 4.1 at Spencer High. She is also the color guard commander at the school, carrying on the family tradition of participating in JROTC. Her dad, an alumnus of Spencer, held the same position in the 1990s. He said that he met his wife at JROTC. He recalled when he first heard about his daughter getting into the program, "I was very proud," he said. "To see her perform, it’s like re-living (your life) through your kid's eyes." Lt. Col. Jerry Forman, the Army instructor at Spencer, said that he witnessed Thomas’ growth, from a “shy young lady” to a “bubbly leader."