Dr. J. Aleem Hud shares how Eugene Thomas is making contributions after prison

Dr. J. Aleem Hud has served as Eugene Thomas' life coach since his release in 2014. Dr. Hud shares how he sees Eugene becoming a mentor for those who are going down the same path Eugene did as a young man.

Latest News

Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

Trinity Thomas is a student with a GPA of 4.1 at Spencer High. She is also the color guard commander at the school, carrying on the family tradition of participating in JROTC. Her dad, an alumnus of Spencer, held the same position in the 1990s. He said that he met his wife at JROTC. He recalled when he first heard about his daughter getting into the program, "I was very proud," he said. "To see her perform, it’s like re-living (your life) through your kid's eyes." Lt. Col. Jerry Forman, the Army instructor at Spencer, said that he witnessed Thomas’ growth, from a “shy young lady” to a “bubbly leader."

Local

Spend a few minutes with the "pumpkin patch church."

Edgewood Presbyterian Church's pumpkin patch is stocked and now open for business. About 50 church volunteers unloaded 2,475 pumpkins Saturday afternoon and staged them in the church's parking lot. The sale helps fund Edgewood's outreach ministry and mission trips. The pumpkin patch is open daily through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily except Sunday, when it's open Noon- 8 p.m. Pumpkins are priced from $6-$18. Edgewood Presbyterian Church is located at 3167 Macon Road in Columbus.

Local

Sunday Interview: Judge Mary Buckner

In this excerpt from the Sunday Interview, Columbus Recorder's Court Judge Mary Buckner talks about the importance her parents, in particular her father, placed on getting a college education.

Local

Pledging to Serve: Students raise money and awareness through "Shave to Save" event

Jake Abernathy, a freshman at Columbus State University, had his head shaved Thursday afternoon during the 10th Annual “Shave to Save” event on CSU's man campus near the Whitley clock tower. The charity event raises money for breast cancer research through the American Cancer Society and is hosted by the Xi-Iota chapter of Kappa Sigma at CSU. Throughout the event, the men of Kappa Sigma, and some of their pledges like Abernathy, shaved their heads to show their support for those battling breast cancer. Kappa Sigma has raised $72,000 over the past nine years from this event and said they hope to raise $15,000 this year.

Local

Students ready to swarm like Red Jackets over Mustang to win auto challenge

A Muscogee County high school’s automotive program recently received the most online votes in its region to become a finalist in the Quaker State Best in Class Challenge, winning a chance to restore and customize a classic Mustang and compete for the grand prize. The car, a 1996 Ford Mustang, with a V-6 3.8L engine and automatic transmission, arrived at Jordan High School Wednesday.

Editor's Choice Videos