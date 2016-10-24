Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell to perform in Columbus

Popular country singer Dierks Bentley will be performing at the Columbus Civic Center on February 23.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Bentley has 15 No. 1 singles and has been nominated the last three years as male vocalist of the year by the Country Music Association.
His “Black” will be one of the nominees for best album at the CMA awards presentation on Nov. 2 and his “Somewhere on a Beach” is nominated for best music video.
Among his hit songs are “Every Mile a Memory,” “Feel That Fire,” and “Drunk on a Plane.”
Appearing with Bentley will be Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.
Recently, Swindell celebrated his fifth consecutive No. 1 single “You Should Be Here.”
Pardi is best known for his hit party song “Up All Night.”
The Columbus Civic Center box office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Visit online at www.columbusciviccenter.org.
