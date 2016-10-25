Local

Columbus police seek help finding missing man

By Larry Gierer

The special victims unit of the Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 20-year-old James Reynolds.

The police department said in a news release late Monday that his parents fear for his safety because he is bipolar and has threatened to harm to himself.

He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 280 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans. He is possibly barefoot.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 706-653-3400.

