2016 Deputy of the Year recipients honored for saving woman, dogs from fire

For the first time in at least eight years, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has simultaneously named two individuals as the Deputy of the Year.
Deputies Ryan Early and Christopher Toelle were given the title for rescuing a woman and her two small dogs from a burning home in August. They will be honored at 2 p.m. Monday on the Plaza level of the Government Center, 100 East 10th St.
Darr said the deputies were patrolling the Crystal Drive area around 3:40 p.m. Aug. 14 when they saw a large amount of smoke coming from a mobile home. They called dispatch to request that Columbus Fire & EMS respond to the scene and then entered the residence.
They found the homeowner inside and rescued her from the burning residence before returning to save her two small dogs. They stayed on the scene until firefighters and the American Red Cross arrived, according to the release.
“Their quick response time and actions prevented a very serious tragedy from occurring,” the sheriff said. “They acted courageously, without regard to their own safety or well-being. I could not be more proud of these two individuals.”
Andrea McFolley will join the deputies as a honoree at Monday afternoon’s ceremony. She was named the 2016 Non-sworn Employee of the Year for making sure that things run smoothly and efficiently in the warrants division.
Darr said she performs all of her office duties with a positive attitude and demeanor. She also takes on extra responsibilities, such as coordinating ceremonies, contacting businesses for donations for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics luncheon and making Rising Star winners feel special.
“Andrea is always willing to lend a helping hand and goes out of her way to make sure things run smoothly,” he said. “She supports the men and women of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and we are deeply appreciate and wound like to extend our sincere gratitude.
“I commend Andrea on her professionalism and willingness to volunteer her own time to the office.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments