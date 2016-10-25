Columbus physician to have special World Series viewing

Dr. Gordon Borkat remembers little about the World Series game he attended as a boy in 1948 between his beloved Cleveland Indians and the Boston Braves other than it was special.
While he won’t be in attendance when Cleveland plays the Chicago Cubs in this year’s World Series he will be doing something that for him is just as remarkable.
Borkat, 77, a recently retired Columbus pediatric cardiologist, is in San Diego to watch the World Series on television with his brother Frank and his father Philip who is celebrating his 104th birthday.
“We are longtime Cleveland Indians fans,” Borkat said. “I can’t recall much about the 1948 series but my father knows names and numbers. He has been a fan since 1920.”
That is the year the Indians first appeared in the World Series, something they have done just five times since.
When Borkat called his father on the telephone to tell him he was coming west to watch baseball with him, his father reminded Borkat the last time they watched the World Series together was in 1954 and the Indians lost.
Borkat said he and his father used to enjoy sitting and listening to games on the radio. Much of what he learned about baseball came from his father.
“We have always loved to talk baseball. It has always been big for us,” Borkat said.
His father worked as a mechanical engineer and his brother is a biomedical engineer.
“As Cleveland Indians fans there have been a lot of ups and downs, some rough times, but we have been loyal,” he said.
This is the first time the Indians of the American League have been in the World Series since 1997. Borkat said it has been a long time.
“We are making sure we are scheduling my father’s naps so he won’t miss seeing the action,” Borkat said.
The physician arrived in Columbus about 20 years ago. He spent a lot of time then at Golden Park.
“The Columbus Redstixx team was a farm team of the Cleveland Indians so that was great, a chance to see all the Cleveland prospects,” he said.
Though, the Indians lost, one of the most memorable World Series for him was when Cleveland played the Atlanta Braves in 1995.
All-time favorite Cleveland players of the Borkat clan include Al Rosen, Bob Feller and Tris Speaker.
“This will be a great time for me,” Borkat said of the trip. “If there was any way I could get my father into the stadium for a game six or seven, I would give about anything.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments