One dead after four-vehicle Columbus wreck on I-185

One person has died following the four-vehicle wreck that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 185 in Columbus, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released. There is no word on the condition of others involved in the crash.
Columbus Fire & EMS said Tuesday afternoon that traffic is delayed in the northbound lane of Interstate 185 as a result of the incident, which happened between Macon Road and Buena Vista Road exits.
The northbound lane of I-185 is closed, but traffic in the southbound lane is free-flowing.
Drivers are encouraged to take an alternative route.
