Council votes to halt people from addressing tax freeze referendum

Columbus Council voted 6-2 to suspend the Public Agenda portion of their meeting Tuesday evening after one councilor objected to hearing political campaigning in a building that is being used as a polling place.
Councilors Evelyn Turner Pugh and Mike Baker opposed the motion made by Councilor Judy Thomas. Thomas, Councilors Pops Barnes, Mimi Woodson, Glenn Davis, Walker Garrett and Bruce Huff voted for the motion.
At about 8 p.m., two-and-a-half hours after the meeting began, Thomas raised her objection and cited state law that she said would prevent about six people who had come to speak on both sides of the referendum to thaw the property tax assessment freeze from legally addressing council.
City Attorney Clifton Fay said that because the polls downstairs at the City Services Center were closed, he believed the politicking would be allowable.
Thomas and a couple of other councilors disagreed and Thomas made her motion to suspend the public agenda.
Gary Cason and Mary Sue Polleys were two of the people who were at the meeting for the property tax referendum discussions both disagreed with the decision to cut off public debate.
“I think it’s ridiculous. The city attorney gave them an opinion that it was OK to speak,” said Mary Sue Polleys, whose husband Hardy Polleys was the city’s last city attorney.
“I think it’s a travesty. We came here to speak,” said Gary Cason, who was a former state legislator instrumental in creating the tax assessment freeze.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson opposed the motion to suspend the public agenda, siding with Faye. But the mayor only votes in the case of a 5-5 tie of council.
Several councilors, among them Turner-Pugh, the longest serving member, said they could not remember another time council voted to suspend the public agenda.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments