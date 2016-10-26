Spotted at the reception for the Steeplechase children's art contest

Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Reception and presentation of the awards for the winners of the Steeplechase Children's Art contest Tuesday, October 25th
photo@ledger-enquirer.com