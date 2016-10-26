Historic Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course class graduates at Fort Benning

Without the media fanfare of the gender integration of U.S. Army Ranger School last year, 10 female soldiers made history Wednesday at Fort Benning when they graduated from the Infantry Officer Basic Leadership Course. In a ceremony that was not open to media, 166 lieutenants graduated from the course and became infantry officers. The 10 women join Capt. Kristen Griest as the only female infantry officers. Here's an inside look at the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course Leader Forge Field Training Exercise portion of the course.
