Elbow grease and teamwork help students restore Ford Mustang

Students at Jordan Vocational High School have started to transform the Ford Mustang they received as part of the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge”. This short video provided by Quaker State shows their progress in the six-week challenge. The 1st Place Grand Prize winner will have the opportunity to attend the Barrett-Jackson auction in West Palm Beach in April 2017 when their customized vehicle is auctioned off to the highest bidder. The gross proceeds earned from the auction will be awarded back to the school as prize money.