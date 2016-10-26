Elbow grease and teamwork help students restore Ford Mustang

Students at Jordan Vocational High School have started to transform the Ford Mustang they received as part of the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge”. This short video provided by Quaker State shows their progress in the six-week challenge. The 1st Place Grand Prize winner will have the opportunity to attend the Barrett-Jackson auction in West Palm Beach in April 2017 when their customized vehicle is auctioned off to the highest bidder. The gross proceeds earned from the auction will be awarded back to the school as prize money.
Credit: Quaker State

Red Ribbon Week: Meet Eugene Thomas

In honor of Red Ribbon Week, The Ledger-Enquirer presents this series on Eugene Thomas. Eugene spent most of his youth selling crack on the streets of Columbus and served 21 years in multiple Georgia prisons for voluntary manslaughter. He was released in 2014 and now works as a manager at Chester’s Barbecue.

