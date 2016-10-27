‘Love Jones the Musical’ coming to RiverCenter

“Love Jones the Musical” is coming to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
It will be in Columbus for one night, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and all tickets are $68.50.
The show features R&B recording stars Chrisette Michelle, Musiq Soulchild, Marsha Ambrosius, MC Lyte, Raheem Devaughn and Dave Hollister.
The show is the stage adaptation of the popular 1997 film “Love Jones,” a romance starring Larenz Tate and Nia Long.
Set in Chicago, Love Jones is about the relationship of two people, both on the rebound from previous relationships, who meet in a nightclub and fall in love. It is a tale about heartbreak and starting over.
The play takes the essence of the film and tells its story through music. The show fuses chart-topping hits and fan favorite songs from the music artists along with a few original songs.
The play is written by Timothy Allen Smith and directed by Zadia Ife.
Musique Soulchild has had two albums “Juslisen” and “Luvanmusiq” nominated for the Grammy award as best R&B album and is known for hit songs such as “Halfcrazy” and “Dontchange.”
Chrisette Michele won a Grammy award for her song “Be OK” and her album “Better” was nominated for the Grammy Award as best urban contemporary album.
The RiverCenter Box Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Visit online at www.rivercenter.org.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments