Local farmers plagued by drought eligible for disaster relief

Farmers in Muscogee, Chattahoochee and Stewart counties are eligible for disaster relief as a result of the drought plaguing the region.
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, made the announcement in a news release from his communications director, Jonathan Black. The designation came in a letter from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack, in accordance with Section 321(a) of the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act, according to the news release.
Bishop expressed gratitude for the help but wants Vilsack to authorize more.
“I am pleased that Secretary Vilsack recognized the need for drought assistance in areas of Southwest Georgia,” Bishop said in the news release. “However, based on concerns I have heard from farmers in the 2nd Congressional District of Georgia, I urge Secretary Vilsack to investigate whether these and additional counties in Middle and Southwest Georgia may themselves also qualify as areas of severe drought, which would open up additional resources for impacted farmers. My office is committed to ensuring that all counties experiencing drought conditions are receiving the appropriate level of assistance.”
Being designated as a contiguous disaster area makes farmers eligible for certain U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance, such as low-interest emergency loans. This designation also gives access to the Disaster Set-Aside program, which allows farmers with a direct loan from the Farm Service Agency to move one annual payment to the end of the loan if they can’t make their payments on schedule, according to the news release.
Across the Chattahoochee River in Alabama, Russell County already has been designated a primary natural disaster area due to severe drought conditions. If any Georgia counties independently meet this level of drought, as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, those farmers may be eligible for additional assistance, according to the news release.
This extra assistance includes access to payments from the Livestock Forage Disaster Program for grazing losses from drought-affected pastureland and cropland. Eligibility varies depending on time and conditions, but this assistance generally requires a drought designation of D2 (severe drought) for eight consecutive weeks during the normal grazing period. A designation of D3 (extreme drought) or D4 (exceptional drought) anytime during the normal grazing period also opens up eligibility for this assistance, according to the news release.
