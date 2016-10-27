Springer’s Ron Anderson to be honored by Valley Interfaith Promise

The memory of the former director of the Springer Theater Academy Ron Anderson will be honored by Valley Interfaith Promise Dec. 6.
The Tom Black Compassionate Service Award Dinner is to be held at the St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus at 7 p.m.
To reserve a seat for $125 people should call 706-494-6348 or email valleyinterfaithpromise@gmail.com. no later than Nov. 23. A table for eight is $800.
Last year, local surgeon Leland McCluskey was the honoree.
VIP director Daniel Mitchell said plans to honor Anderson were already being made when Anderson, 64, died from pancreatic cancer in August. Mitchell said Anderson’s wife Debbie gave the nonprofit sheltering program her blessing to continue with its idea.
“Ron Anderson was a wonderful person who made a big difference in the lives of many children at the Springer Opera House including some involved with us. This award, named for a prominent VIP board member and supporter, honors those who have made a significant contribution to helping children or the homeless,” Mitchell said.
He added that when he thinks of this award it is people such as Anderson who quickly come to mind.
“Many of his friends will be involved in the program,” Mitchell said.
The goal of VIP is to assist homeless families move to permanent housing and employment.
VIP coordinates and facilitates shelter, transportation, meals and support services through a generous network that includes 17 churches and more than 25 organizations and businesses.
There is a VIP day center which families use during the search for work and affordable housing. Families seeking help fill out applications and go through an interview process. Host congregations open their facilities to provide evening hospitality, overnight lodging and meals for families on a rotating basis.
The dinner in December will feature a silent auction which will be held an hour before the meal.
“We hope this annual dinner will become a major fundraiser,” Mitchell said.
At this time, the largest fundraiser for the organization is the annual VIP Bed Race.
Mitchell said homelessness is a big problem in the city and he wants more people to be aware of what VIP does.
He said the organization has found work and a home for eight families this year and about 130 over 10 years. Mitchell said that is more than 300 children helped.
